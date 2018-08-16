PDA, CECOS University launch tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and CECOS University have launched a tree plantation drive in Hayatabad and the Ring Road Peshawar.

The CECOS University building was decorated to celebrate the Independence Day. Flag-hoisting ceremony was held which was attended by the faculty members and students.

Prof. Dr. Riaz A. Khattak, Vice-Chancellor, CECOS University and Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Azzamul Asar, were the chief guests for the ceremony. The tree plantation campaign was launched as well. The drive will go on for a week to contribute in a significant way to the aim of achieving a “Green Pakistan.”