Independence Day celebrated in remote Tirah valley

TIRAH: The Independence Day has been celebrated with enthusiasm in the remote Maidan area in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

The event was organised by Pakistan Army and local administration. Brigadier Qazi Waseemuddin of 23-Brigade was the chief guest on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Bara Asmatullah Wazir, Colonel Nasir of Sindh Regiment, political tehsildar Zahid Kamal, elders and other officials were also present. The national flag was hoisted by Brig Qazi Waseemuddin, Col Nasir, and Asmatullah Wazir.

Local Sikh community and children from various schools also took part in the event. The schoolchildren presented national songs and anthems, and speeches.

Asmatullah Wazir said that the security forces and tribal people had rendered sacrifices for peace in the country. “Freedom is a great gift of Allah and we will not allow miscreants to disturb peace of the area,” he said. Later, prizes were distributed among the students.