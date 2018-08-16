Asghar Khan case: SC asks defence ministry to cooperate with FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Defence to cooperate with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the probe pertained to Asghar Khan case.

The apex court hinted at summoning the military authorities if its order, directing legal proceedings against Gen (R) Mirza Aslam Beg and Lt Gen (R) Asad Durrani was not implemented in letter and spirit in a case filed 16 years ago by former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan resumed hearing into the Asghar Khan case pertaining to the distribution of Rs140 million ahead of 1990 general elections.

In 1996, Asghar Khan moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the two senior army officers and the then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto's defeat.

During the course of proceeding, the court asked a representative of the Ministry of Defence as to whether it has complied with the decision of federal cabinet, suggesting conducting trial of the accused former Army Chief General (R) Mirza Aslam Beg and former ISI Chief Lt Gen (R) Asad Durani in the military court.

Director Legal Ministry of Defence Brigadier Falak Naz sought four weeks saying they had sought requisite record of witnesses from the Ministry of Interior. The court accepted the request of Ministry of Defence and directed it to submit a progress report in the instant matter.

The court however, warned if the court order was not implemented in letter and spirit, it would summon the military authorities.

The court also asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon as to whether the alleged politicians were cooperating with the Agency in connection with the investigation to which FIA DG informed that former prime minister Mir Zafrullah Khan Jamali was contacted on phone and he denied receiving the money while Mir Hasil Bazenjo and Humayun Marri were engaged in elections and would now appear before FIA.

Meanwhile, the court sought from Ministry of Defence progress report within a month with the ruling that the matter in hand should not be further stretched. Later, the court adjourned further hearing until September 15.