Thu August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018

48 killed as suicide attacker targets Kabul school

KABUL: At least 48 people, the majority of them students, were killed when a suicide blast ripped through a school in an area of Kabul Wednesday, officials said, the latest assault on Afghanistan´s war-weary capital.

Around a dozen ambulances rushed to the Mawoud education centre in the western part of the city, where students and relatives described pulling bloodied victims from the rubble of a classroom that had been crowded with teenagers preparing to go to university. "At around 4 pm this afternoon, a suicide attacker who had strapped explosives to his body detonated himself inside the Mawoud education centre," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said. "In the explosion 48 people were killed, more than 60 injured," he said, adding that the "absolute majority" of them had been students. He warned the toll could rise. It was not clear how many students were at the centre at the time of the attack.

One witness, another student named Ali Ahmad, said as many as 100 students may have been inside when the bomber struck, but officials have not yet confirmed the figure.

"My brother has been injured, possibly killed, because he wasn´t breathing when I took his bloodied body out of the bloody, burning classroom," one man, who gave his name as Assadullah, said. He had been nearby when he heard the blast, and ran to the centre, he said. His brother, Nusratullah, was around 17 years old, he said, sobbing over the phone. "He was a smart and energetic boy, top of his class," Assadullah said. "Now... I am not sure he will survive."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which was swiftly condemned by President Ashraf Ghani in a statement.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group (IS) have carried out devastating, high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months, but the Taliban quickly denied they were involved.

The assault underscores the price that ordinary Afghans have paid in the grinding conflict as the country reels from a recent upsurge in militant violence, including a massive, days-long Taliban onslaught on the eastern city of Ghazni. – AFP

Our correspondent adds: ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and expressed grief and anguish over the loss of precious lives.

In a statement issued here, PTI Chairman Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the Afghan government and people and condoled the loss of lives. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

