Senate body directs FIA to stop misuse of social media

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Cabinet Division on Wednesday took a strong notice of the fake and contempt content on the social media and directed the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) for crackdown to stop the misuse of the social media.

The meeting of the Senate’s Committee was held here with its Chairman Talha Mehmood in the chair on Wednesday in which the briefing was taken from the FIA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on the campaign against politicians on the social media.

The FIA told the committee that the crackdown has started to stop the misuse of the social media and the cases were being registered under Cyber Crime Act with registering an FIR.

The PTA officials told the committee that it has appointed the focal persons for monitoring the websites, face book, WhatsApp, Daily Motion, Youtube and other social media applications, who were in contact with the PTA.

The PTA officials told the committee that the guidelines were also issued to the focal persons about the social media under which the actions were taken against those who upload and communicate the wrong and fake content.

The PTA chairman told the committee that Social Media Control Act has been enacted under which the punishment of 3-years and Rs10 million fine can be imposed. ‘The FIA adds other law enforcement agencies were coordinating with each other,” he told the committee.

The PTA officials told the committee that the Islamabad High Court has taken a notice and directed the PTA that if Twitter Administrations did not cooperate in 15-days, the Twitter be blocked in Pakistan.

The members of the committee have expressed their strong annoyance on creating fake accounts on the social media to blackmail the people and said that the insults of the people should be stoped on the social media.

The Senate committee had formed the committee comprising of the officials of the FIA, the Law Ministry, Information Ministry, PTA and Cyber Crime Cell, which have been tasked to review and examine the laws and put forward their proposals to make the social media a people friendly.

The committee has also decided that the approval would be sought from Parliament to make law strict to stop misusing the social media.

The committee was told that there were 30.5 million face book users in the country, and the PTA and FIA has authority to control its misuse and a special system has also avail that could trace those who uploaded the wrong, fake and abusive content on the social media.

The committee was informed that around 825,000 websites were blocked since 2012, among them 4,799 were anti-state; 3,719 anti-judiciary, 31,963 anti-religion and 768,000 porno websites.

The committee directed to take a strict action against those who were abusing the people through fake accounts and also those elements who were involved in blasphemy and blasphemous content in the country.