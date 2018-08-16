Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said he is not allowed to offer prayer in the mosque nor to meet his daughter Maryam on daily basis.

While having an informal conversation with media after the hearing of two remaining corruption references against him and his family in the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said his case is similar to solitary confinement.

Interacting with media for the first time after his conviction, the former prime minister, when asked if he was allowed to pray in the mosque, said he was not permitted to do so and he offers his prayers in the jail cell.

The former PM said that he is only allowed to see daughter Maryam (who is also in Adiala Jail) once in a week during meeting hours. He also informed reporters that his health was fine.

The accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of two remaining corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family till August 20.

The incarcerated former premier appeared before Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik as he resumed hearing the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references.

During the hearing, the statements of Investigating Officer (IO) Mehboob Alam were recorded in the Al-Azizia reference. Investigation Officer stated before the court that Hussain Nawaz didn’t reject the ownership of Al-Azizia Still Mills and Hill Metal Establishment.

“Hussain Nawaz has transferred 1.2 million euros and 10.2 million dollars to Nawaz Sharif and that money was deposited in a bank account of Lahore,” the IO said and added that Hussain Nawaz also transferred 59.259 million rupees in the bank account of Maryam Safdar”.

The IO further said that according to investigation Hassan and Hussain Nawaz don’t have any source of income and were dependent on their father that’s why the assets are ‘Benami’ and Mian Nawaz Shairf is the real owner of assets.

The court directed the IO to continue recording his statements in next hearing and adjourned the case till August 20. The court also summoned prosecution’s star witness and Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) head Wajid Zia for the hearing on Monday.

The PML President Shahbaz Sharif for the first time visited the accountability court during the hearing of references against his brother Nawaz Sharif. During the hearing, Shahbaz Sharif remained seated with Nawaz and kept discussing different issues.

While talking to media outside the accountability court Mian Shahbaz Sharif expressed hope that Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam will be “freed in time to celebrate Eid” with their family, as no charges of corruption were proved against the deposed prime minister.

Shahbaz said that three times prime minister Mian Nawaz is being brought to court in an armoured vehicle, while not even hardcore terrorists are treated in this manner. He said I have met Mian Nawaz Sharif and he is in high spirits and wishes the entire nation in the spirit of independence.

While mentioning the trial court orders, Shahbaz Sharif said the court has clearly stated that there are no charges of corruption against Nawaz and Maryam. “The entire nation, from Karachi to Khyber, is praying for Nawaz, and that he celebrate Eid with his family and the nation,” he said.