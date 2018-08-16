Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Top Story

Ansar Abbasi
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Who added ‘Tarka’ to JIT?

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s remarks, one after the other during the last few days, about the inclusion of ISI and MI members in the Panama JIT have triggered a controversy as to who had added “Tarka” (spice) to the probe Team that was formed last year to investigate Sharifs’ offshore companies.

On Monday last, the CJP said that the ISI and MI members were included in the JIT for “Tarka”. Two days later, on Wednesday, the Chief Justice is reported by the media to have said that the ISI and MI members were included in the JIT by the then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Chaudhry Nisar, however, promptly came up with a rejoinder the same evening that he had nothing to do with the constitution of the Panama JIT, which he insisted was established following the order of the apex court itself.

While hearing a case of transfer of billions of rupees using fictitious accounts on Monday, the CJP asked DG FIA about the names of persons who were included in the JIT constituted in the Panama case. When the DG FIA replied that Wajid Zia was heading the JIT with Irfan Mangi from NAB, Bilal Rasool from SECP along with members from the ISI and MI, the CJP had remarked that the members from ISI and MI were included in the JIT for “Tarka”.

“May be the members of the ISI and MI were included in the Panama Papers Leaks case to spice up (Tarka) the probe,” a newspaper report quoted the CJP as saying, adding that the military officers would not be a part of the proposed JIT in fictitious account case as the apex court wanted to include officials who are aware of white-collar crimes.

On Wednesday while hearing the same case the CJP is reported by the media to have denied that the court had called for the inclusion of the MI and ISI officials in the Panamagate JIT.

“We discovered that Chaudhry Nisar had included them in the JIT,” the CJP was quoted by the media to have claimed.

Later in the evening Chaudhry Nisar denied that he had any role in the formation of the JIT.

The Panama JIT was constituted on the order of the SC, which in its Panama Papers judgement issued on April 20, 2017 had directed: “In normal circumstances, such exercise could be conducted by the NAB but when its chairman appears to be indifferent and even unwilling to perform his part, we are constrained to look elsewhere and therefore, constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising of the following members:

i) A senior officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), not below the rank of Additional Director General who shall head the team having firsthand experience of investigation of white collar crime and related matters;

ii) A representative of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB);

iii) A nominee of the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) familiar with the issues of money laundering and white collar crimes;

iv) A nominee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP);

v) A seasoned officer of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) nominated by its Director General; and

vi) A seasoned officer of Military Intelligence (MI) nominated by its Director General.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat