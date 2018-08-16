Thu August 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2018

UMA I-Day Golf a big success

KARACHI: Golfers exhibited great interest in the Independence Day Golf Tournament which was planned to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan by Karachi Golf Club and United Marine Agencies (UMA) — the sponsors of the event here at the Karachi Golf Club Tuesday.

Team comprising Salim Adil, Khurram Khan, Omar Faruque and Arshad I.A Khan won the gross event with a score of 60 (-12) while Cmdre Ghazanfar Abbas, Cmdre Zafar Mahmood, Cmdre Saad Bin Jabbar and Cmdre Majid Satti were the runners-up with a gross score of 61 (-11). A total of 144 players participated in the event.

According to details, a record number of 36 teams consisting of four players each took part in the 18-hole tournament. The action was preceded by a flag-hoisting ceremony in

the morning, which was attended by all the players and officials.

Commenting on the UMA Independence Day Golf, Sohail Shams, CEO UMA, said that August 14 has great significance for all Pakistanis.

“It’s the day when our beloved country was born and we should always celebrate it in a befitting manner,” said Shams.

