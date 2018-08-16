Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

S Africa zero in on World Cup probables

COLOMBO: South Africa are certain about two-thirds of their 2019 World Cup squad after their series win in Sri Lanka, according to coach Ottis Gibson, who hopes to have his tournament template ready by the home summer.

The main questions appear to be in the bowling department, where South Africa seem spoilt for choice having rested several of their experienced players on the tour.

Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj did duty in Sri Lanka, and have 112 caps between them, less than half of Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris’ combined tally of 235 matches.

All ten of them are unlikely to find spots in the World Cup squad, which leaves Gibson and the selectors with decisions to make over the coming matches — South Africa play Zimbabwe and Australia — before entering the final 10 fixtures against Pakistan and

Sri Lanka ahead of the World Cup.

“Right now it would be 10 spots out of 15 (that we are sure of),” Gibson said.

“It wasn’t all about winning. If it was all about winning we would have brought Tahir and all the other guys.

“But winning a series in Sri Lanka right now doesn’t give us a strong indicator about where we are going towards the World Cup.

“This exercise in giving young players opportunities to see where they are gives us a better chance when it comes to sitting down and picking a team.

By the time we get to Pakistan in South Africa, we’ll be picking a team that is very close to the team that will go and

help us win the World Cup.”

Gibson did not get into the specifics over which ten spots are secure but reading between the lines, it appears he would like to beef up the attack with a more experienced player.

“We brought a very inexperienced bowling line-up (to Sri Lanka). Not so much on purpose; it’s also who is available,” Gibson said.

“Morris isn’t here because he’s injured. We felt Dale, maybe going back and playing some more county cricket would be good for him. We know what Dale can do in one-day cricket. Tahir, we know what he can do in one-day cricket.

“That gave us the opportunity to see Shamsi and Maharaj, and I think Shamsi

has been brilliant on this trip.”

