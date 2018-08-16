Thu August 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 16, 2018

Jakarta welcomes 2018 Asian Games torch in style

JAKARTA: The torch for the 18th Asian Games reached Indonesia’s capital Jakarta Wednesday, ending a month-long journey across the Southeast Asian archipelago nation.

It was welcomed in style by marching bands, traditional dances and concerts, after starting its journey in the host country’s cultural centre Yogyakarta on July 17.

The flame was lit in India’s capital New Delhi, which hosted the first Asian Games in 1951.

Organisers hope the torch relay will attract at least one million spectators across the sprawling Indonesian capital.

Some 10,000 torch bearers, including Indonesian badminton legends Rudy Hartono, Icuk Sugiarto and Ricky Subagja, will be taking part in the relay.

The torch is set to arrive Saturday at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium for the Games’ opening ceremonies, ending its 18,000-kilometre (11,200-mile) journey across 54 cities.

Indonesia is hosting some 11,000 athletes and 5,000 officials from 45 Asian countries for the August 18 to September 2 event.

Meanwhile, a joint Korean women’s basketball team marked their Asian Games debut Wednesday by pulverising hosts Indonesia 108-40, roared on by giddy fans waving unified Korean flags.

North Korean Ro Suk Yong, one of three Pyongyang-based players in the away team, top-scored with 22 points for the sharp-shooting visitors and fellow northerner Kim Hye Yon added 14 in a lop-sided Group X opener in Jakarta.

Around 100 Korean fans in white T-shirts bearing a blue unified Korean flag with the slogan “One dream, one Corea”, serenaded the players and banged drums as they tried to drown out a wall of noise produced by cymbal-crashing locals.

“We haven’t had a lot of time to work on our team chemistry but we speak the same language and we are all on the same page,” Korean coach Lee Moon-kyu told AFP. “North or South Korean, we all have the same desire to win.”

There was a stark contrast between the South Korean players with their dyed hair and trendy bobs and the sensible haircuts of their northern cousins.

But the harmony demonstrated on the court suggested they will be medal challengers.

North and South Korea are also fielding united teams in canoeing and rowing at the Asian Games in the latest sign of thawing relations on the troubled peninsula.

The two countries are also set to march together at the opening and closing ceremonies after forming their first-ever unified Olympic team — a joint women’s ice hockey side — for February’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

