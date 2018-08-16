22 children dead in Sudan boat accident

KHARTOUM: At least 22 children drowned on their way to school when their boat capsized in swollen waters of the Nile River north of the Sudanese capital on Wednesday, official media said. A woman on board also died when the vessel carrying more than 40 children sank about 750 kilometres from the capital, SUNA news agency reported.

Rescue workers were sent to recover victims´ bodies, according to the Sudanese civil defence and a witness. "This morning, 22 schoolchildren and one woman died when their boat sank in Bouhayra in Nile State as they travelled to school from Kneissa," SUNA reported.