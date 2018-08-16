Thu August 16, 2018
August 16, 2018

Hearing of fraud case against Shahrukh Jatoi put off again

KARACHI: A local court on Wednesday once again issued a letter to the home department directing it to present a complete report on the matter of the non-production of Shahrukh Jatoi in a fraud case. The court has been directing the prison authorities again and again to produce Shahrukh Jatoi in court so that he along with others could be indicted. Earlier, the state attorney (special public prosecutor) told the court of the judicial magistrate (Malir) that more than five years have passed but the charges still could not be framed against the accused in this case. The prison authorities took the plea that the home department had instructed them to not take Jatoi anywhere from the prison. However, even though the home department has declared the case very sensitive, it still has not issued a single notice to hold the trial within the prison premises instead of the magistrate’s court. The court has already issued a show-cause notice to the superintendent of Malir Prison for his failure to produce Jatoi, who is also the key accused in the 2012 Shahzeb murder case, in court for the fraud case hearings. Previously, the attorney for the accused had submitted before the court that his client was in the prison on the Supreme Court’s orders. The court had also passed orders to the prison authorities concerned to present a report in this connection. The court had also issued production order to rush Jaoti to the court. This time, the court directed that a detailed report of the correspondence made by the home department be submitted.

