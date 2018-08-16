Thu August 16, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
August 16, 2018

Share

Kashmiris observe India’s I-Day as Black Day

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed India’s Independence Day on August 15 as Black Day to convey message to the international community that India continues to illegally occupy their homeland, Geo News reported.

The Black Day was marked by a complete strike in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported. The strike was called by the Joint Resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed. The occupying forces, in the name of so-called security, have deployed Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel in all major cities and towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations. Authorities have also suspended mobile phone and internet services in most parts of the occupied territory.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Pakistan chapter) Wednesday staged a protest demonstration in front of Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad to mark India’s Independence Day as black day.

The protesters carrying placards and banners inscribed with pro-freedom slogans have called upon the international community to take notice of human rights violations in Held Kashmir and discharge its moral obligations vis-à-vis the settlement of long pending dispute in line with the United Nations resolutions. They condemned abolition of Article 35-A and changes in population ratio in Held Kashmir.

The APHC leaders said the country that claims to be the world’s largest democracy on one hand had deprived Kashmiris of their fundamental rights for the last 71 years while on the other its forces have let loose reign of terror in the region to choke off every dissenting voice.

Expressing grave concern over human rights violations in the restive region they said that Kashmiri youth were being killed ruthlessly by Indian forces in fake encounters.

