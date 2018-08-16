Administrative weaknesses removed: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan said on Wednesday that his government introduced innovations in governance and removed the administrative weaknesses.

He said that the provincial government gave 34 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improve security in accordance with the needs of modern age and ensure regular monitoring of administrative and security measures. "We sensitised government machinery, depoliticised institutions and held meetings with all the stakeholders, took recommendations and scrutinised those recommendations and implemented the best for the peaceful and successful conduct of election," he maintained.

He said that his government's security plan discouraged the elements posing security challenges and sabotaging the election. An official handout said that the chief minister was talking to the officers of Chief Minister's Secretariat during their farewell meeting with him. The CM appreciated the administrative machinery for backing the caretaker setup in its overall plan for the successful conduct of elections.