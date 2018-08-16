Farmers protest canals closure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Farmers Wednesday took out a protest rally against the irrigation department for closure of canals here at Sahiwal Road. They burnt tryes on the road and closed it for any kind of traffic. They chanted slogans against the irrigation department and demanded opening all canals. They also shouted slogans against the police.
PAKPATTAN: Farmers Wednesday took out a protest rally against the irrigation department for closure of canals here at Sahiwal Road. They burnt tryes on the road and closed it for any kind of traffic. They chanted slogans against the irrigation department and demanded opening all canals. They also shouted slogans against the police.
Comments