Sick maid raped by doctor

OKARA: A sick house maid was allegedly sexually assaulted by a doctor when she came to get medicine here on Wednesday. Tahira Bano, 13, of village 32/4L was working as a house maid at the house of M Aslam at new log market. On Tuesday, she got sick and went to the clinic of Dr Mushtaq near chicken market. The doctor took her to a room and raped her. Later, he escaped from his clinic. However, he was nabbed by the police. The doctor denied the charge of committing rape with the girl rather said it was a conspiracy against him. Upon her medical checkup at the DHQ hospital, rape with her was confirmed. Further investigation is under way.