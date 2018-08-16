Corruption case registered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday registered cases against five accused. Asghar Ali submitted an application to the ACE stating that land mafia member Muhammad Ashraf in connivance with revenue department officers; deputy tehsildar Malik Ansar, Patwari Tahir Mehmood and Gardawar Muhammad Afzal prepared a bogus stamp paper and tried to occupy his property. Another citizen Muhammad Rashid filed a case against an ASI stating that the ASI of Daska police had received Rs 20,000 for submission of a report in his favour in a bogus cheque case. During the probe allegations leveled against the ASI got proved and the ACE authorities had approved case against the accused.
GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday registered cases against five accused. Asghar Ali submitted an application to the ACE stating that land mafia member Muhammad Ashraf in connivance with revenue department officers; deputy tehsildar Malik Ansar, Patwari Tahir Mehmood and Gardawar Muhammad Afzal prepared a bogus stamp paper and tried to occupy his property. Another citizen Muhammad Rashid filed a case against an ASI stating that the ASI of Daska police had received Rs 20,000 for submission of a report in his favour in a bogus cheque case. During the probe allegations leveled against the ASI got proved and the ACE authorities had approved case against the accused.
Comments