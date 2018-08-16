Corruption case registered

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday registered cases against five accused. Asghar Ali submitted an application to the ACE stating that land mafia member Muhammad Ashraf in connivance with revenue department officers; deputy tehsildar Malik Ansar, Patwari Tahir Mehmood and Gardawar Muhammad Afzal prepared a bogus stamp paper and tried to occupy his property. Another citizen Muhammad Rashid filed a case against an ASI stating that the ASI of Daska police had received Rs 20,000 for submission of a report in his favour in a bogus cheque case. During the probe allegations leveled against the ASI got proved and the ACE authorities had approved case against the accused.