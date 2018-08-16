PML-N MPA’s father held for grabbing land

PAKPATTAN: Police have arrested the father of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ahmed, Rana Ahmed Ali along with three gunmen from his outhouse and recovered weapons while the MPA fled the scene. Reportedly, 50 armed accused, including PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ahmed, his father Rana Ahmed Ali and others allegedly tried to grab the land of landlord Sharafat Ali Dogar at Chak Bahram Pur. On orders of DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, Sadr Pakpattan police registered a case. Later, the TMA Pakpattan employees took out a protest rally against police against the arrests. They chanted slogans against the police.