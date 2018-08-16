Three holidays on Eidul Azha

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced three holidays, from August 21 to 23, in connection with Eidul Azha. It is notified for general information that August 21 to 23 (Tuesday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on Eidul Azha, an interior ministry press release said.
Comments