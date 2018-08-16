Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

National

August 16, 2018

Two killed in road accident

FAISALABAD: Two persons were killed while another sustained minor injury in road accident near Adda Balochni on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a van parked along the road was being repaired by mechanics near Adda Balochni when another speeding van hit it. Two persons identified, later identified as Saifullah of Chak 629/GB, Jaranwala and his helper, yet to be identified, were killed on the spot. Imdad Ali of Sangla Hill suffered minor injury and was provided first-aid. The police have started investigation.

BCom annual results announced: The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) announced results of BCom (Part I-II) Annual Examinations 2018 here on Wednesday. The Government College University Faisalabad spokesman said that 990 students appeared in the exams, of whom 462 were declared successful, which showed the pass percentage at 46.67. The Government College University Faisalabad spokesman said that the result cards have been dispatched to candidates on their given postal addresses, whereas their results are also available online, as web portal of private candidates has also been made to facilitate them, he added.

Six held for decanting LPG: The police arrested six shopkeepers for running the illegal business of decanting LPG gas here on Wednesday.

Those arrested include Ali Abbas from Bawacha, Asghar, Atif and Kamran from People’s Colony, Abid from Jhumra Road and Shahzad from Lasani Pulli. All of them were sent behind the bars and cases were registered against them, said the police sources.

Woman commits suicide: A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in Batala Colony police precincts on Wednesday. Police said that Sidra Bibi married to Umar of Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar four years ago. Her in-laws used to quarrel with her. On the day of the incident, the After being upset, Sidra swallowed poisonous pills. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police took Umar into custody and started investigation.

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

