Second 132-KV unmanned grid station inaugurated

Ag APP

MULTAN: The second unmanned grid station of 132-KV power has been operational here after the installation of first unmanned grid station of 66-KV in Bukshan Khan, Bahawalnagar district which installed last year.

The prime objective of operating the unmanned grid stations is to provide better and uninterrupted power to consumers. The Multan Electric Power Company Board of Directors chairman Khalid Masud Khan inaugurated the second unmanned grid station at Suraj Miani here on Wednesday. Talking to journalists, he said a series of new grid stations were being established in Multan. He said the installation of first unmanned grid station in Bahawalnagar district was a milestone of Mepco.

Khan said the installation of a number of unmanned grid stations in south Punjab was in the pipeline for better services. He said the establishment of new unmanned grid station was due in Multan to combat the challenge of low voltage in the city. He said the newly-established unmanned grid station would help in reducing the load on the feeders. Mepco chief executive Engineer Akram Chaudhry said that Rs180 million had been spent on establishment of second unmanned grid station, which is fully automated. Two new transformers of 20/26 MVC have been installed in this grid station. The Suraj Miani grid station is connected with the 132-KV MESCO and 132-KV Industrial Estate grid stations.

The electricity load of Garden Town, Khairpur Butha, Classic Villas, Suraj Miani, Nawan Sher, High Court, Garaywala and airport feeders has been shifted to Suraj Miani grid station to provide the required voltages. Millions of consumers would benefit from the newly-established unmanned grid station. He said the complaints of low voltage had almost been resolved in the city. He said the capacity of transformers installed in the grid stations in 13 south Punjab districts were being enhanced to bifurcate the overloaded feeders in a bid to provide required voltages to the consumers by spending billions of rupees.

Multan Cantt Board to plant 1,500 saplings: Garden Branch of Multan Cantonment Board will plant 1,500 saplings of different varieties at main roads and parks of Cantt during ongoing tree plantation campaign.

Talking to reporters, Cantonment Board Horticulturist Saqib Sajjad said survival rate of big saplings was over 90 per cent and were preferred therefore. He said the saplings were being planted at Qasim, Sher Shah, Quaid-i-Azam and Iqbal roads, in addition to cantonment garden popularly known as ''Company Bagh''. Ficus, Conocorpus, Azadirachta Indica, commonly known as Neem, Cassia fistula (Amaltas), also known as the golden rain tree and some fruiting plants varieties were being planted, the horticulturist said. He said Conocorpus was an American variety which grew rapidly.

encroachments: The Enforcement Cell of the Multan Development Authority on Wednesday launched an operation against encroachments on the Metro Bus Service (MBS) route. Headed by Deputy Director, Ikram Aziz Baloch, a team of the Enforcement Cell removed the encroachments, including pushcarts and tables, from Chungi No 9 to Bosan Road and Sayedan Wala Bypass, said a press release issued here.