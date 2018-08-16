Khursheed hopes assemblies will complete tenure

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who stood runner-up in the election of speaker of the National Assembly on Wednesday, said he hopes the present assemblies complete their five-year term. Speaking at the National Assembly after the speaker’s election, Khursheed Shah assured the PPP will never oppose any laws or bills that are beneficial to the people of Pakistan. The PPP leader said his party’s leaders have sacrificed their lives for democracy and that they will continue to protect the sanctity and sovereignty of the Parliament. He credited the Parliament and opposition for safeguarding democracy and the sanctity of the House. “We will fulfil the commitments made to the people of the country,” he said. Khursheed Shah said his party will fully play the role of the opposition, but will not create any hurdle in legislation aimed at the welfare of people and national interests.

"We will not let Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's sacrifices for democracy go waste," he said, adding, "We will make our best efforts to work for Pakistan, its Constitution and law."

He praised Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for safeguarding the Parliament. “We are very happy that the Parliament completed its five years and that we worked for the betterment of the people,” he said.