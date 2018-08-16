NAB closes Kiki Video case against PIA

ISLAMABAD: After criticism on social and mainstream media, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided in principle to close the case against Pakistan International Airline (PIA) over a viral Kiki Challenge’ video by a Polish tourist Eva Bianka Zubeck.

According to a senior NAB official, the accountability bureau has accepted the apology offered by Eva Bianka in a follow-up video message and it does not want to pursue the case any further.

Earlier NAB Chairman Justice (redt) Javed Iqbal had taken notice of the video featuring Eva on a PIA plane doing ‘Kiki Challenge’ on Pakistan’s Independence Day and hinted at taking action against PIA for misuse of authority.

According to sources PIA CEO Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan did appear before a NAB team in the Bureau’s Rawalpindi office in his appointment case but the “Kiki Challenge” issue was not taken up with him by the investigation team. A NAB spokesman told The News that PIA CEO presented documents on his appointment and argued that his appointment was made as per law.

The PIA CEO however explained that kiki challenge video was made to appeal young generation and to promote a soft image of the country. Sources said NAB team accepted the PIA stance and the matter is considered close.

On the issue of appointment PIA CEO told the investigation team that he was 30th CEO of the national flag- career with expertise in management and latest knowledge of the industry. He told the NAB team that out of 29 past CEO 19 were from the area of non-commercial aviation.