Eaglets triumphant in Yasin Cricket

Our correspondent
LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets Club moved into the 2nd round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Young Garhi Shahu Gymkhana by 111 runs at Wahdat Eaglets ground.
Scores: Wahdat Eaglets Club 184/6 in 20 overs (Raheel 81*, Naveed Zia 38, Sohaib Munir 18, Mahindar Sing 10*,Tanveer 2/19, Nabeel 2/32). Young Garhi Shahu Gymkhana 73 all out in 16.3 overs (Gulfam 12, Munawer Hussain 17, Tanveer 12, Farukh 10, Shahzaib Ahmed 4/19, Naveed Zia 3/8, Mahindar Singh 2/24).
