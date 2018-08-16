Railways I-Day sports begin

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Sports Board (PRSB) started 71st Independence day celebrations by organising various sports at the Railway Stadium on Wednesday.

Former Olympian wrestler Mohammad Azeem was the chief guest of the day. Flag-hoisting ceremony was followed by light sports competitions among the staff. Later on Tariq Mahmood distributed prizes among the players and officials. Accounts officer Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najamus Saeed, Mir Arshad Iqbal Butt, Shamim Abbas, were also present on the occasion.

Moreover Independence Day cake was cut at a ceremony organised at Railways Allama Iqbal Institute Ground. Test umpire Rab Nawaz was the chief guest of the function Alsoon the occasion were LCCA North Zone president Masood Anwar, former LCCA North Zone chief Malik Sarwar Mahmood, Md Khurshid, Nasir Alam, Manzoor Ali Arif, Kamran Yousuf and Malik Rafiq.