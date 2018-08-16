Curran signs deal with Northants

LONDON: Ben Curran, the left-handed batsman, penned a deal with Northamptonshire for the rest of the County season, on Wednesday. Curran, the brother of Tom and Sam, made his T20 debut for the County against Derbyshire this month. Incidentally, Kevin Curran, the father of Sam, Tom and Ben, played for the same County from 1991 to 1999. The 22-year-old, who made his Second Eleven Championship debut in 2015, has been representing Northamptonshire Second XI side this season.