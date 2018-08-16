Asad Shafiq (106), Shan Masood (94*) excel with bat: Pakistan Club rout Model Town to enter Fazal Cricket final

LAHORE: Pakistan Club of Karachi Zone VI qualified for the final of PCB-organised All-Pakistan Fazal Mahmood Inter-Club Cricket Tournament when they trounced Model Town Club of West Zone Lahore by nine wickets in the second semifinal here at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday.

The semifinal turned out to be a one-sided affair as Pakistan Club, after restricting Model Town Club to 242/9 in stipulated 50 overs hurried to collect the required runs in just 35.2 overs.

Batting first Model Town Club hit up 242 for 9 with Asim Ali Nasir being top-scorer with 119 which included 8 sixes and identical number of fours. Saad Naseem’s 72 were punctuated by nine fours. Faraz Ali bagged three wickets for 47 followed by Anwar Ali 2/10 and Muhammad Asghar 2/58.

Karachi achieved the target losing just one wicket that of opener Rameez Raja Jr who was run out for 40 laced with 7 boundaries. Asad Shafiq’s undefeated 106 included 4 sixes and 11 fours. Shan Masood was no less impressive, hitting 94 not out with the aid of 11 fours.

Pakistan Club Karachi will face Sialkot’s Brothers Club in the final of the tournament on August 17 at the same venue.