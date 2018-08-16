Stokes fuels fiery debate about his future

LONDON: England star Ben Stokes may have been cleared of affray but former cricket luminaries while agreeing his behaviour was well below that expected of a man seen by many as a role model are divided as to whether he should face further punishment.

The 27-year-old New Zealand-born all-rounder faces an internal disciplinary enquiry by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) following his acquittal by unanimous decision of a jury on Tuesday.

Former Derbyshire batsman and qualified solicitor Tim O’Gorman is heading the investigation.Stokes’s team-mate Alex Hales — who was with him during the late night brawl outside a club in Bristol, southwest England, last September but was not charged — will also face the enquiry.

However, former England captain Mike Atherton abhorring his behaviour was at odds with each other as to whether he should be punished further. “With a not-guilty verdict, the way forward seems, to me, to be clear enough and should not involve further punishment,” Atherton said Atherton, who captained England in 54 of his 115 Test matches, conceded Stokes’s heavy drinking that night and what ensued afterwards “is not exactly acceptable

behaviour for an England player during international duty”.

“There are clauses in an England cricketer’s contract — such as bringing the game into disrepute — that could yet result in punishment,” the 50-year-old commented. “Although Stokes was never formally suspended from the England team, his non-selection for the Ashes came about clearly as a result of the events in Bristol.