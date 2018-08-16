Korea thrash Bahrain 6-0

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Son Heung-min watched from the bench as South Korea tore apart Bahrain 6-0 at the Asian Games on Wednesday to boost the Tottenham Hotspur striker’s chances of avoiding military service by winning gold. Son, who only joined the squad this week, cheered on the defending champions as Hwang Ui-jo netted a first-half hat-trick and Kim Jin-ya, Na Sang-ho and Hwang Hee-chan also scored in their opening Group E game.

Spurs gave Son, 26, special permission to play the Asian Games, where the gold medal represents his last chance of winning a reprieve from his 21 months’ compulsory military service. As he warmed the bench wearing a black tracksuit top, Hwang quickly took the game away from outclassed Bahrain with his triple strike within 26 minutes in the first half.