Saddi sets new mark by pulling 2360kg vehicle with his moustaches

LAHORE: Guinness World Record holder Muhammad Saddi of Faisalabad set new mark when pulled 2360 kg land cruiser with his moustaches on Pakistan’s Independence Day in Faisalabad on August 14, 2018.

Saddi offered the marvelous performance with the collaboration of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in front of a large number of sports enthusiasts.

Saddi, who established Guinness World Record by pulling 1700 kg mini truck in 2012 edition of Punjab Youth Festival in Lahore, has also demonstrated stunning performances in Dubai and Italy. He pulled a 1740 kg motor car with his moustaches in the Guinness World Record show in Milan, Italy in July 2014. Saddi has revealed his plan to set new Guinness World Record by pulling even bigger vehicle in Faisalabad later this year.