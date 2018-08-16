China´s Xi to visit Russia in Sept

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Russia in September, Russian news agencies RIA and Tass reported on Wednesday. Xi will visit eastern Russian city of Vladivostok where he will take part in an economic forum, Putin was quoted as saying.
