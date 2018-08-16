Long-acting injection a shot in the arm for HIV virus

LONDON: A long-acting injection developed by GlaxoSmithKline and given once a month has proved as effective as standard daily pills for controlling the AIDS virus, lifting prospects for the British drugmaker’s key HIV business. GSK’s majority-owned ViiV Healthcare unit said on Wednesday the experimental two-drug injection of cabotegravir and rilpivirine maintained similar rates of viral suppression compared with a standard three-drug oral regimen, after 48 weeks of a clinical trial.

The result from the big Phase III study is a boost for GSK’s goal of developing dual therapies that are easier to tolerate than conventional triple ones, and shares in GSK rose more than 1 percent. It follows recent positive data from combining two oral drugs.