US criticises local Tanzania elections

NAIROBI: The US on Wednesday said it was “concerned” by the conduct of 70 recent by-elections in Tanzania, citing “election violence and irregularities” aimed at the opposition. Local elections were held on Sunday to replace officials who had either resigned or died. “Credible accounts of election violence and irregularities include refusal by National Election Commission authorities to register opposition candidates, intimidation by police of opposition party members, unwarranted arrests, and suppression of freedoms of assembly and speech in the lead up to the by-elections,” the US said in a statement. “Such actions undermine the rights that Tanzania’s Constitution guarantees its citizens and jeapordize peace, stability, and security in the country and throughout the region.” Local media reported the beating and hospitalisation of some members of the main opposition, by supporters of the ruling party.