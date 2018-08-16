Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

World

AFP
August 16, 2018

Luxury jet linked to Malaysian graft scandal in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A jet allegedly bought with money stolen from a Malaysian state fund is in Singapore, police said Wednesday, as Kuala Lumpur seeks to claw back assets linked to the graft scandal. Malaysia’s government has launched investigations into allegations former premier Najib Razak and his cronies looted billions of dollars from the fund, 1MDB. Last week a luxury yacht allegedly bought by a playboy financier at the centre of the controversy was returned to Malaysia from Indonesia, and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said authorities are now seeking to repossess his $35 million jet. Businessman Low Taek Jho, who was a key adviser to 1MDB, is accused of having bought both the $250 million yacht and the Bombardier Global 5000 jet with money stolen from 1MDB. Singapore police said in a statement that “an aircraft that is the subject of ongoing 1MDB-related investigations is parked at Seletar Airport,” referring to an airport that caters to private jets. However it added that the city-state had not “received any formal request from the Malaysian authorities seeking the return of the aircraft”. The jet is believed to currently be housed in a hangar belonging to a firm that does maintenance and repair works, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

