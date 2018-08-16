Thu August 16, 2018
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

World

AFP
August 16, 2018

37 killed as suicide attacker targets school in Kabul

KABUL: At least 37 people, the majority of them students, were killed when a suicide blast ripped through a school in a Shiite area of Kabul Wednesday, officials said, the latest assault on Afghanistan’s war-weary capital.

Around a dozen ambulances rushed to the Mawoud education centre in the western part of the city, where students and relatives described pulling bloodied victims from the rubble of a classroom that had been crowded with teenagers preparing to go to university. “At around 4 pm this afternoon, a suicide attacker who had strapped explosives to his body detonated himself inside the Mawoud education centre,” police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.

“In the explosion 37 people were killed, more than 40 injured,” he said, adding that the “absolute majority” of them had been students. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which was swiftly condemned by President Ashraf Ghani in a statement.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group (IS) have carried out devastating, high-profile attacks in Kabul in recent months, but the Taliban quickly denied they were involved.The assault underscores the price that ordinary Afghans have paid in the grinding conflict as the country reels from a recent upsurge in militant violence, including a massive, days-long Taliban onslaught on the eastern city of Ghazni.

Afghan forces appeared to have finally pushed Taliban fighters from the strategic provincial capital on Wednesday, as shopkeepers and residents warily returned to the streets after days of intense ground fighting and US airstrikes.Security forces were on patrol and no militants were in sight in the centre of the shattered city, with fighting which began late Thursday seeming to have finally ceased.

Searching for loved ones in the ashes of Ghazni: Residents searched coffins for loved ones and scuffed through the ashes of burned buildings as the scale of the devastation in Afghanistan’s Ghazni became clear Wednesday, six days after a Taliban assault cut off most communication. Many residents have already fled the city, adding to the influx of people displaced by violence that has long strained resources in Kabul.

Those left behind have spent days hiding in basements, struggling to keep children and each other calm as the sound of intense ground fighting and US airstrikes boomed overhead.With food and water growing short, they were warily coming out on to the streets to find loved ones lost and livelihoods destroyed.

Outside of Ghazni’s central hospital women and soldiers cautiously inspected the bodies filling wooden caskets scattered near the entrance. There, the corpses of what appeared to be Afghan security forces, Taliban fighters and civilians were left during the melee. Attendants wore gas masks while others covered their faces with scarves and shawls as they peeled back the sheets covering the corpses and examined the faces of the dead, searching for family members. “We request the government to move the dead bodies piled up in the provincial hospital.

