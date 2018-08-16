Lawyers observe strike to protest killing of colleague

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday stayed away from courts to protest the killing of a lawyer in Dera Ismail Khan.

The strike call was given by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to protest the killing of a lawyer Yasir Zikriya in Dera Ismail Khan. Like in other districts, the Peshawar High Court Bar Association and Peshawar Bar Association also observed complete strike.

The lawyer representatives including PHCBA President Syed Abdul Fayaz and President Peshawar Bar Association Wakeel Zaman Khattak said that the government had failed to provide protection to citizens particularly to the lawyer community. They demanded arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of the lawyer.