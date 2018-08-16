Police arrest 74 outlaws, recover 77 stolen cars

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police have recovered 77 cars and 14 motorbikes stolen from different cities besides 16 non custom paid vehicles and arresting 74 accused during last six months.

According to a senior police official on Wednesday, a total of 77 cars were recovered out of which 54 were stolen from Islamabad while 23 others were stolen from other districts.

While out of total 14 motorbikes recovered by the cell, six were stolen from the federal capital and eight were stolen from other cities.

Moreover, the anti-car lifting cell also recovered 16 non custom paid vehicles during the said period.

The official said that the police were making all out efforts to control crime in the city and to ensure protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

He informed that challans of car lifters had been submitted in relevant courts after completing investigation.