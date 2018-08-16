ICST wants reassessment of TAPI

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Wednesday said energy import from central Asia will be highly undependable therefore it should be reassessed lest the country waste billions of dollars in pursuit of energy security.

TAPI gas pipeline and transmission lines from Central Asia would pass through volatile Afghanistan being ruled by pro-Indian politicians and militants which is a great risk, it said.

The government should not invest billions of dollars in risky projects and try alternate solutions to tame energy crisis which continues to haunt masses and economy since long compromising GDP, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt. No country should be allowed to use energy as a weapon against Pakistan as water is already being used as a weapon against Pakistan by a neighbouring country, he added.