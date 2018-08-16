Women Cricket Championship final today

KARACHI: The final of State Bank Women Cricket Championship will be held here at SBP Sports Complex on Thursday (today) between State Bank and Customs. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been promoting sports activities at grassroots level for several years, said Zaheerul Hasan, an official of the central bank. The women cricket championship is part of these activities, he added. He said that Seema Hasan, wife of Deputy Governor Shamsul Hasan, would be the chief guest on the occasion.