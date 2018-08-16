France midfielder Nzonzi seals Roma transfer

ROME: France international Steven Nzonzi, a World Cup winner in Russia, completed his switch to Roma from Sevilla on Tuesday after signing a four-year deal with the Italian side.

The 29-year-old midfielder was greeted by dozens of Roma supporters as he arrived at the airport in the Italian capital, before the club posted images of the player having a medical.

Roma paid an initial fee of 26.65 million euros (30 million euros) for Nzonzi, who featured in five of France’s seven games at the World Cup, including an appearance off the bench in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

“I feel very happy to be here, and to be a new Roma player,” Nzonzi told the club’s official website.

“I really felt that the club wanted me to come. I will give my best on the pitch, and hopefully be a very good player for this team.

“I always want to improve - regardless of age, the most important thing is to give your best and work hard. I want to do that, to become a better player and help the team with my play and experience.”Nzonzi joined Sevilla from English club Stoke in 2015, and was part of the team that beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final in 2016.