Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Sports

AFP
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tarnished weightlifting fights for Olympic survival at Asian Games

JAKARTA: Doping-ravaged weightlifting begins its Asian Games competition on Monday without a banned traditional powerhouse and with the sport’s boss warning it would “slowly disappear” if it were to lose its Olympic status.

No fewer than 12 world records were broken at an explosive 2014 Asiad in Incheon but now the sport needs to prove it can comply with world anti-doping standards to lift the threat of Olympic expulsion.

China dominated four years ago with seven golds, five silvers and two bronzes, but none of their lifters will be in Jakarta.

They are among nine nations currently serving a 12-month International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) ban after their reanalysed drugs tests from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics returned at least three positives.

Kazakhstan are another of the nine banned, while Malaysia have pulled their team because of their own poor doping record.North Korea have seen three of their four gold-medal winners from Incheon 2014 subsequently banned for failed drugs tests, but remain favourites to top the medal count in China’s absence.

Weightlifting is assured of its place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games but the drugs-tarnished sport is attempting a cultural change to prevent it being dropped from the programme for Paris 2024.

IWF president Tamas Ajan issued a stern warning last month that the sport would fall off the map if it were to lose its Olympic status.The IWF delivered a report in June detailing how it had met anti-doping requirements demanded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

However, the IOC decided to leave to sport on probation until after the Asian Games and November’s World Championships. “I have a question: what will happen with weightlifting if it is not on the (Olympic) programme?” the Romanian-born Hungarian Ajan asked delegates at the IWF congress in Tashkent last month.

“I don’t give the answer because you know it: weightlifting will slowly disappear.”Meanwhile North Korea will try to shake off their own poor doping record to dominate the Jakarta weightlifting medals.

The competition sees eight men’s and seven women’s weight divisions with the combined weight for the two lifting disciplines — snatch and clean and jerk — deciding the placings.North Korea are sending six men and six women led by pocket rocket Om Yun Chol.

The 2012 Olympic champions Om is just 1.51 metres (4ft 11in) tall and broke his own men’s 56kg world record to win gold in Incheon four years ago, sparking exuberant celebrations.But the secretive nation’s other three gold medallists from Incheon are in disgrace.

Women’s 75kg winner Kim Un Ju was banned for two years for steroids just three months after her Incheon trumph.Her 58kg compatriot and fellow gold medallist Jong Hwa Ri tested positive for anti-asthma drug clenbuterol.

Kim Un Guk, the men’s 62kg winner, failed a test for letrozole in 2015 and is banned until December next year.Silver medallists Kim Kwan-Song (men 77kg), Ryo Un-Hui (women 69kg) are also serving four-year doping bans.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat