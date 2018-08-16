Thu August 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 16, 2018

Kenya criticises African team selection for Continental Cup

NAIROBI: Athletics Kenya on Wednesday questioned why the men’s 4x400 relay team did not receive an invitation to compete in next month’s IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Kenyan quartet of Jared Momanyi, Alfas Kishoyian, Aaron Koech and Emmanuel Korir won the gold medal at the African championships in Asaba, Nigeria, earlier this month, but none of the athletes were included in the African team.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has named just three athletes for the four-man event: Botswanans Nijel Amos and Baboloki Thebe, and South African Phora Thapelo.

“We are surprised that none of our athletes have been included in the team for the men’s 4x400 relay, and yet the team won the African title in a championship record of 3:00:92,” Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei said.

“We don’t know what criteria was used (by the CAA) to pick the runners to make the relay team.”Kenya, which topped the standings in Asaba with 19 medals, including 11 golds, will be represented by only nine athletes next month, while former champion South Africa has the highest number of athletes, with 20 in the team.

The Continental Cup is held every four years since 2010, replacing the previous Athletics World Cup and involves teams from Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Nigeria has 16 athletes, Morocco has a total of six athletes, while Egypt and Ethiopia both have four athletes on the team. Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Burundi, Swaziland, Uganda and Djibouti only have one athlete each on the team.

