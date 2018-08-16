Thu August 16, 2018
AFP
August 16, 2018

Eto’o spoke to Xavi and Sneijder before going to Qatar

DOHA: Samuel Eto’o sought the advice of Xavi Hernandez and Wesley Sneijder before choosing to play in Qatar, the Cameroon star said as he was unveiled by his new club Tuesday.

After a whirlwind transfer — Eto’o was playing in Turkey a week ago — the beaming 37-year-old striker was presented by Qatar Sports Club, his 13th side, at a chaotic press conference in Doha.

The four-times African player of the year said he had spoken to his ex-Barcelona and Inter Milan colleagues before committing to the one-year contract, and they convinced him to play in Qatar.

“Xavi and Sneijder are best friends,” said Eto’o.“Before I came to Qatar I spoke to them and they told me all conditions are good, to seize the experience and that it is good to play here.”

Xavi has played in Qatar with Al Sadd since 2015 and has been tipped to become the country’s coach when they host the World Cup in 2022.

Sneijder plays for Al Gharafa and has been in the Gulf since the beginning of the year.In 2009, Eto’o won the Champions League with Barcelona playing alongside Xavi.A year later he won Europe’s biggest club trophy with Inter, this time in the same side as Sneijder.In Doha he will play in the number 81 shirt — Eto’o was born in 1981 — and could make his debut as early as Friday when his new team take on Al-Sailiya in the Qatar Stars League.His signing is a coup for Qatar Stars Club.

