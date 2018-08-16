Thu August 16, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 16, 2018

Honda says Melbourne club talked him out of retirement

MELBOURNE: Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda revealed Wednesday he planned to retire after the World Cup but decided to keep playing after being inspired by Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat.

The former AC Milan striker, one of the highest profile names in Asian football, has signed for the reigning A-League champions for the 2018/19 season.

“I was thinking to quit my career after the World Cup but lucky this club made me a great offer that changed my mind,” he said at his welcome press conference, which was packed with Japanese media.“I changed my mind after I spoke to Kevin directly.

“He said to me he really wants to succeed as a club ... he’s an ambitious person and I’m an ambitious person as well, so I was inspired by him. That was a big meeting for me.“I’m excited. I’m so glad I can try a new challenge in my career.”

The talismanic 32-year-old, who retired from international football after Japan’s heartbreaking World Cup in Russia, had been a free agent since departing Mexican club Pachuca.Honda shot to fame at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when his goals helped Japan reach the last 16.

He netted 37 times in 98 appearances for his country and was the first Japanese player to score at three World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018).

Instantly recognisable with his spiky, bleach-blond hair, he spent four seasons at AC Milan and has also played for VVV-Venlo in Holland and CSKA Moscow.He will juggle his stint in Melbourne with duties as general manager of Cambodia’s struggling national team, after he was unveiled in that role at the weekend.

Honda plans to speak regularly with the Cambodian players by videoconference.In July, Honda teamed up with Hollywood star Will Smith to launch a venture capital fund aimed at helping “people in disadvantaged environments”.

