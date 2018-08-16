No regrets over retirement: AB de Villiers

JOHANNESBURG: AB de Villiers has no regrets over taking retirement from international cricket, the former South Africa batsman said on Wednesday.

De Villiers, considered by many as one of the finest limited-over batsmen of his generation, dropped the retirement bombshell in May.In an interview, De Villiers revealed that his mind was constantly affected by the huge expectations from all around during his time as South Africa player.

“It was unbearable at times, the pressure you have to face, performing day in and day out,” De Villiers was quoted as saying.“The expectations that you put on yourself, from fans, from the country, from coaches. It is huge, and it’s something that’s on your mind all the time as a cricketer.”

De Villiers made his Test debut in 2004 against England and went on to play 114 Tests, scoring 8765 runs with 22 centuries and 45 fifties. He played 218 ODIs and scored 9577 runs with 25 hundreds and 53 half-centuries.He averaged over 50 in both the formats.

“I know nothing will compare to that feeling of scoring hundreds in a big game. Thousands of people chanting your name. But in all fairness, it’s definitely something that I’m not going to miss. Absolutely no regrets,” he said.

De Villiers added that players who claim about being under no pressure are being dishonest with themselves.“I truly believe that players who tell you they don’t feel the pressure of international cricket, being away from home for months at a time, are lying to everyone and themselves,” he said. “I feel there is room for players to be more honest about it, having systems in place to make sure they keep fresh and mentally healthy.”

He said that expectations of performing well in every single game was energy sapping.“I was certainly not mentally ill at the time, but I can relate to the fact that pressure can really drive you down, and make you so tired,” he said.De Villiers holds the record for the fastest hundred and 150 in One-day Internationals.