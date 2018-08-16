Thu August 16, 2018
A
Agencies
August 16, 2018

Share

It’s not a one-man show, says Russell

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Jamaica Tallahwahs captain Andre Russell hailed his team after their victory over St Lucia Stars in the Carribean Premier League on Tuesday.

Russell was pleased about his team’s balance after their win pushed them to the top of the table.In Jamaica’s previous game, Russell’s one-man show –- a hat-trick and a blistering century on his captaincy debut –- had done the job for them. But the victory against St Lucia at Kingston’s Sabina Park was possible through multiple contributions.

Adam Zampa bowled well to keep St Lucia desperate. The Australian leg-spinner finished with 3-29 in his four overs.Oshane Thomas took three wickets as well. Their efforts helped keep the visitors to 175 in 20 overs.

“It was a good wicket and it is a small ground; but I was lucky enough to pick three wickets,” said Zampa. “Polly (Kieron Pollard) was a big wicket because he is very dangerous at the death. We got away in the first game with Russell’s knock, but this has been a good team performance.”

Glenn Phillips (58), Johnson Charles (31) and Rovman Powell (43*) all made meaty contributions to ensure Jamaica got over the line with a couple of balls to spare.

Rusell was pleased with the team’s effort.“The all-round team that we have, it’s not about a one-man show,” Russell said.

“It goes to show tonight that when one doesn’t come in, others go on to play their parts, so it’s very good that we can have a balanced team like this.”

Russell — who also picked up two wickets — said that he’d have liked to finished things off in style, but all he could earn was a friendly send-off from Pollard.

“I always have fun when Polly is in, he is always doing funny stuff, we are good mates,” said Russell. “It was a good game tonight, so I planned that it is either him or me.”

For Pollard’s side, things look bleak. With three defeats in as many games, they’re already feeling the pressure, but the captain has plenty of personal experience to know that a team can always turn things around.

“So close, but yet so far. To win you have to play 40 overs of good cricket,” said Pollard. “I thought 175 was a challenging total and we were trying to get the asking rate to nine or ten as soon as possible, but every time we did that, we bowled a bad over.”

