Bumrah cleared, Kohli remains in doubt for third Test

LONDON: India’s Jasprit Bumrah was on Wednesday declared fit to play the third Test against England starting Saturday at Trent Bridge.

With India 0-2 down in the series, Bumrah’s return will boost their bowling attack. The fast bowler underwent surgery on his left thumb and went back to India for rehab before being called back for the series. He was seen bowling in the nets during the two Tests.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ashwin, who top-scored for India in both innings, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who received blows to their hands while batting in Lord’s, have also been cleared to play.

Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa earlier this year, where he took 14 wickets in the three matches. His availability however, hopes to add further dilemma regarding the Playing XI.

But the biggest question mark hangs over the fitness of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is reportedly suffering from lower back pain.During the second Test, Kohli had to leave the field on the third day after tea. Even when he walked out to bat at No.5 during India’s second innings, he looked in immense pain during his 29-ball 17.

Even though Kohli has claimed that he will recover in time for the third Test at Trent Bridge, doubts remain over his fitness.Kohli’s absence will be a huge blow to India, whose batting has been abysmal barring Kohli. In two Tests, Kohli has made 250 runs in four innings for an average of 60; the other specialist batsmen have managed 167.