Celebrating independence

Has anyone of us thought this Independence Day about doing something for the country? The day is not all about decorating houses and office buildings with green lights and flags. Celebrating the 71st anniversary of Pakistan’s independence should have been about looking into past mistakes and learning from them. However, the celebrations remained limited to motorcyclists riding motorcycles without silencers, creating public nuisance. Dangerous stunts like one wheeling were also being performed on busy streets. Amid all this, it was heartening to see that some people participated in the plantation campaign and planted saplings at various places. However, these people should realise that their role is not over yet. They should make sure that these plants are regularly watered. It is hoped that similar steps will be taken by the nation to contribute positively to Pakistan.

Iqra Siddique

Rawalpindi