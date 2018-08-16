Breach in Rohri Canal floods agri land, houses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A wide breach developed in the Rohri Canal, Khairpur, on Wednesday. The breach in the canal near Soho Kanasira bridge inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural land besides flooding houses of adjoining villages. The villagers are shifting their valuable items, cattle and other possessions to safer places. Holding the irrigation department responsible for their losses, they demanded action against those responsible.
