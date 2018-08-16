Fazl not to contest by-polls on NA-35

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has decided not to contest by-election on NA-35 Bannu. Party sources said that Maulana Fazl has already informed his party about his decision. However the final decision would be taken by the party. The NA-35 Bannu was vacated by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
